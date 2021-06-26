Antonio Canton Buys 225,000 Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,542,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,970,587.40.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton bought 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton bought 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

Shares of TSE:GRC opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$34.92 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

