Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

