Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.