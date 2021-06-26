Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.16. 727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $646.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,487 shares of company stock valued at $227,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

