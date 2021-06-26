Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AQSG stock opened at GBX 27.20 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Aquila Services Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 million and a P/E ratio of 90.67.

About Aquila Services Group

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

