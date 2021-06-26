Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AQSG stock opened at GBX 27.20 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Aquila Services Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 million and a P/E ratio of 90.67.
About Aquila Services Group
Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.