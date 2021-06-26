Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 141.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,593,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,753.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 794,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,224,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after acquiring an additional 687,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.56 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

