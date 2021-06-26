ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 137,867 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.
