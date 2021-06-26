ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 137,867 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

