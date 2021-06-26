Arcblock Hits One Day Volume of $5.14 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Arcblock has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00052820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00589372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

