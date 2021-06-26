Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.97. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $39.30. 4,113,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $142,620,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $124,465,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.