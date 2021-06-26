Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $62.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. 2,501,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.