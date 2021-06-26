Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arconic were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.98. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

