Arctis Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Arctis Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,092 shares during the quarter. Equitable accounts for 1.6% of Arctis Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arctis Global LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,710,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,273,000 after acquiring an additional 975,050 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,535. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.