Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $63.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.52% from the company’s current price.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.