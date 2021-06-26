Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Raised by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.53% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,265. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

