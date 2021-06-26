Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $578.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

