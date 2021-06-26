Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,503. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

