Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.69.

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$11.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

