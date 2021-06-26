Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Trading Up 10.1%

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 67,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,052,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

