ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) 1-Day Volume Tops $57,599.00

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $269.50 million and $57,599.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00052820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00589372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038090 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

