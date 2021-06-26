Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 266,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,561,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $798.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. Research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

