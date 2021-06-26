Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading Up 1.1%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 533.39 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92). Approximately 70,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 99,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.85).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 521.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £664.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.67.

In related news, insider Gay Coley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £26,250 ($34,295.79).

