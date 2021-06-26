ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $686.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

