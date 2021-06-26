AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,493 ($110.96). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,415 ($109.94), with a volume of 1,963,490 shares traded.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,128.46 ($119.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a market capitalization of £111.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.48.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

