Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 333.29. The company has a market cap of £428.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

