Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.