Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.