AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $1,603,560.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATRC opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.