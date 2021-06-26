AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.