Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $50.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.24 million and the lowest is $44.07 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $52.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $209.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.11. 2,780,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
