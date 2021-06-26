Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 114,037 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,203 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY opened at $113.05 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.