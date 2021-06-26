Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $328,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Baidu were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

