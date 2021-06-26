Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 87,398 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.