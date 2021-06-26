Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $138.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

