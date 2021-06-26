Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 294,146 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.91 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

