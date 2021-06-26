Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 17,502 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Equinix were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

