Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in YETI were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $92.07 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

