Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 65.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.77. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $144.01.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

