Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

