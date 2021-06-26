Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

