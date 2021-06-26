Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 860 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.