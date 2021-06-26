Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $25.21

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.21, but opened at $26.20. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 922 shares changing hands.

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -11.21.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

