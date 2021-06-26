Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 13,998 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $27,968,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

