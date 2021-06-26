Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,000 shares of company stock worth $27,939,869 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 439.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

