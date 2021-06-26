Aviva PLC Sells 12,838 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AtriCure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.80. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.67.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,100 shares of company stock worth $6,446,427. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

