Aviva PLC Sells 1,459 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,561,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.38. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

