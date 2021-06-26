Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Lessened by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209,990 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.23% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 3,210,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

