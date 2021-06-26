Axe Market Capitalization Hits $290,933.46 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Axe has a total market cap of $290,933.46 and $86,388.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00700605 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

