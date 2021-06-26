Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PPD by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPD by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PPD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

