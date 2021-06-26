Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,510 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

