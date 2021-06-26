Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $452,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

